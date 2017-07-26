Joel Heath, Dayon Pratt placed on active injury list

Oct 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Joel Heath (93) on the sideline against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

With the Houston Texans arriving in West Virginia for training camp, players are getting their medical examinations prior to taking the field. It was not good news for two young players.

Defensive tackle Joel Heath and outside linebacker Dayon Pratt have both been placed on the active non-football injury list.

Heath played a progressively increasing role at defensive tackle in his rookie season. The Michigan State product wound up playing 237 snaps and did well enough to help mitigate fears of the loss of Vince Wilfork at nose tackle.

Pratt is an undrafted rookie for East Carolina. He is hoping to make a mark as a pass rusher and on special teams.

The team has yet to disclose the nature of the injury for either player.

