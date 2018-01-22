Watt, Olsen, Watson NFL Man of Year finalists

Dec 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year recipient J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Wendell Cruz, Wendell Cruz)

J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The recipient of the award that recognizes a player's contribution in his community and to society in general will be revealed on Feb. 3 at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its individual NFL awards.

Houston defensive end Watt, in his seventh NFL season and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had the goal of raising $200,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

His fundraising did a whole lot more, bringing in an incredible $37 million in 19 days. Watt has dedicated himself to finding organizations that will apply the funds in a way he has promised both donors and victims of the storm.

"For me, this nomination is about so much more than one man," Watt tells The Associated Press. "It's about the hundreds of thousands of people who helped donate to those who went through an extremely difficult time and rose above it all.

"I also know this is about honoring the city and its people."

Watt says he noticed something special evolving from his involvement in the fundraising efforts.

"I learned how much good there is in the world, how humanity steps up to the plate when they see fellow humans going through difficult times," he says. "From my high school and from kids with their lemonade stands ... to seeing people putting aside any differences and rivalries and helping out ... and how they wanted to donate to be good people and help their fellow humans. It shows how much good light there is in the world."

© 2018 Associated Press