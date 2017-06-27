WATCH: J.J. Watt, others star in new Gatorade ad about defeat

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is one of several athletes starring in a new Gatorade spot, “Make Defeat Your Fuel,” which highlights the flipside of some of the biggest wins in sports history.

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is one of several athletes starring in a new Gatorade spot, “Make Defeat Your Fuel,” which highlights the flipside of some of the biggest wins in sports history.

The commercial demonstrates that even the world’s most accomplished athletes experience the feeling of defeat and failure to fuel future success. Gatorade hopes to inspire all athletes to use defeat as a motivator.

Along with superstars such as Peyton Manning, NFL MVP Matt Ryan and Serena Williams, Watt shares roadblocks he’s encountered in his career, and how he’s used defeat to push himself to perform better.

You can view the commercial here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV