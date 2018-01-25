KHOU
Texans' Watt visits Port Arthur to help hurricane victims

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:26 PM. CST January 25, 2018

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - J.J. Watt continues to win over new fans for his willingness to help others.

The Houston Texans star tweeted he visited Port Arthur Thursday where he handed out food and supplies to hurricane survivors.

Watt shared a picture of a mobile food pantry that allows his foundation to help local communities. Other photos show residents hugging and thanking Watt for his efforts.

Watt helped raise $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief last year.

