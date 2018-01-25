Texans' Watt visits Port Arthur to help hurricane victims

J.J. Watt continues to win over new fans for his willingness to help others. (Photo: Sills, Danielle, Custom)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - J.J. Watt continues to win over new fans for his willingness to help others.

The Houston Texans star tweeted he visited Port Arthur Thursday where he handed out food and supplies to hurricane survivors.

Port Arthur, Texas today visiting and helping with the distribution of food and supplies that has been happening since the hurricane thanks to your incredibly generous donations. This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we’ve been able to provide. pic.twitter.com/hgZskVv88F — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

Watt shared a picture of a mobile food pantry that allows his foundation to help local communities. Other photos show residents hugging and thanking Watt for his efforts.

Watt helped raise $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief last year.

