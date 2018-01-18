KHOU
Texans' Watt runs for first time since injury

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:17 PM. CST January 18, 2018

J.J. Watt reached a milestone in his recovery Thursday.

The Houston Texans' defensive end shared a video of him running on the treadmill for the first time since suffering a tibial plateau fracture last October.

Since his surgery, Watt has posted updates on his recovery milestones to social media, including a video of him and quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also recovering from a season-ending injury, at the Texans’ facility.

 

somethin special brewin... @deshaunwatson

A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on

"All of us in rehab, we're all looking ahead to 2018," Watt said last month. "Taking it one step at a time, making sure we stay positive so we can hit it hard next season."

