Texans' Watt runs for first time since injury

J.J. Watt reached a milestone in his recovery Thursday.
The Houston Texans' defensive end shared a video of him running on the treadmill for the first time since suffering a tibial plateau fracture last October.
BIGGGG DAYYY!!!! Progress!!!!!#OneDayAtATime pic.twitter.com/xRPsyAtoZ8— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 18, 2018
Since his surgery, Watt has posted updates on his recovery milestones to social media, including a video of him and quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also recovering from a season-ending injury, at the Texans’ facility.
"All of us in rehab, we're all looking ahead to 2018," Watt said last month. "Taking it one step at a time, making sure we stay positive so we can hit it hard next season."
