Reebok unveils Watt's new 'JJ II' trainer shoe

HOUSTON - Here’s a first look at J.J. Watt’s newest shoe, courtesy of Reebok.

Wednesday’s announcement came with video of the Houston Texans defensive end working out in the new shoes.

Reebok says the JJ 2 training shoe has some cutting-edge designs, including liquidform tech for better cushioning and a new weave for breathability and ventilation.

The shoes go on sale Friday for $99 nationwide.

Can’t get enough of Watt? He also announced Tuesday a new Mizzen+Main menswear line now available online.

