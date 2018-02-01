READ: J.J. Watt's sweet birthday message to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, of the Houston Dash, have been through a lot during the past year with both athletes suffering season-ending injuries.

On Wednesday night, Watt posted a sweet message on Instagram wishing Ohai a happy birthday and sharing all the adversity they have been through and their “beautiful adventures.”

Read his post below:

PHOTOS: Happy Birthday to Dash's Kealia Ohai

© 2018 KHOU-TV