READ: J.J. Watt's sweet birthday message to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, of the Houston Dash, have been through a lot during the past year with both athletes suffering season-ending injuries.
On Wednesday night, Watt posted a sweet message on Instagram wishing Ohai a happy birthday and sharing all the adversity they have been through and their “beautiful adventures.”
Happy Birthday beautiful!!! In the past year we have helped each other through surgeries and adversity, intense workouts and rehab sessions, lazy couch days and beautiful adventures. Through it all you have been strong, sweet, caring and always so incredibly beautiful. You gave me a reason to smile during some of my most difficult moments and you have no problem laughing at me when I do something stupid. We re-watched every episode of The Office (and sat through that disaster of a show that is Siesta Key), we got to step on the mound during the World Series and witness the Astros bring the title home to Houston, we ate healthy amounts of chocolate chip pancakes, pizza and sushi and we traveled all the way to Italy just to learn that a gondola isn’t exactly big man friendly and leans pretty hard to one side when your girlfriend is only 1/3 of your weight. We have learned a lot about ourselves and each other throughout this past year and one thing I know is that I could not ask for a better person to wake up next to every morning and go through this crazy adventure with. You are incredible and I am so thankful to have you in my life. I love you @kealiamae and know that the year ahead is going to be something truly special!
