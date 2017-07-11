PHOTOS: JJ Watt models his new menswear line

Mizzen+Main’s JJ Watt Collection is now available online. (Mizzen+Main)

HOUSTON - You can now add menswear designer and model to JJ Watt’s long list of accomplishments. Mizzen+Main’s JJ Watt Collection is now available online.

The Texans superstar designed the collection with a patriotic red, white and blue color pallet. The collection of dress and formal shirts were named by Watt based on important places in his life.

“I take pride in how I look and dress when I’m off the field, which is why I started working with Mizzen+Main years ago,” Watt said. “Getting in the design room and launching my own collection was a natural next step, and I’m proud of how the collection turned out.”

The JJ Watt Collection is available beginning today on MizzenandMain.com.

