HOUSTON - All in all, it appeared to be another good night in the storybook life of J.J. Watt. The football superstar took in a futbol match(aka soccer for you non-sports fans) at NRG Stadium, watching Manchester United beat Manchester City.

Watt attended the game with girlfriend and Dash star Kealia Ohai. "Lucky man," Watt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the two.

Watt and Ohai met and posed for a Twit pic with rap superstar Drake, who is in H-Town for Houston Appreciation Week.

Watt and Drake shared the spotlight during pregame ceremonies. Drake handed off the game ball and Watt did the coin toss. Apparently, it didn't go as planned.

"Coin didn't flip. It did a saucer job. I felt like a failure. You had one job."

Serious question, did anyone get video of the coin toss? Coin didn't flip. It did a saucer job. I felt like a failure. You had one job. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2017

Earlier this week, Watt looked like that Game of Thrones giant while switching jerseys with soccer star Sergio Aguero.

And that's your J.J. Watt fix for this week. You're welcome.

