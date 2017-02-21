JJ Watt welcomes cute rescue pup 'Houston' to practice

(Photo: justinjames99/instagram)

HOUSTON - Texans star J.J. Watt's friend "Houston" has 2.5 million new fans on Instagram.

Watt posted a photo of the cute German Shepherd puppy on Tuesday with the caption "Houston wanted in on the workout today." On Snapchat, Watt also shared a video of Houston carrying a tennis ball at the workout facility.

The dog is not owned by Watt, however. It was rescued by his longtime trainer Brad Arnett from a Houston group called Lola's Lucky Day.

"When @justinjames99 posts a photo of one of our pups," Lola's Lucky Day posted on Facebook.

"We are so grateful to our Wisconsin adopters helping out Houston's homeless. And that they CHOOSE to adopt. Love that Houston has JJ as his bud!" a group spokeswoman wrote to KHOU 11.

"Glad he changed the name from Max to Houston. I think it fits this sweet boy much better," wrote fan laurenhaley89 on Instagram.

Houston wanted in on the workout today. @nxlevelbrad A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:17am PST

(© 2017 KHOU)