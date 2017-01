J.J. Watt is dropping another pair of new kicks, the Houston Texans star announced Monday. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is dropping another pair of new kicks, the Houston Texans star announced Monday.

A Facebook post from Watt Monday evening teased to the new red, white and blue design with the message, “Houston, this one's for you! Thank you for your incredible support.”

The new shoes will be available for purchase at midnight Tuesday on Reebok.com.

