J.J. Watt tests soccer skills in new Gatorade campaign

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is one of the NFL’s top players, but do his elite skills translate on a different type of football field?

In a new video as part of Gatorade’s “Beat the Heat” campaign, the Houston Texans defensive end tested his soccer skills against girls of the Albion Hurricane FC, one of Houston’s elite club soccer teams.

The video shows Watt going through drills with the players and taking breaks to hydrate. The players don’t take it easy on Watt during practice as he runs and practices heading the ball.

In turn, Watt also gives the girls advice on staying hydrated and achieving their goals.

“You can accomplish all your goals, but remember you have to make the sacrifices and do the things that aren’t necessarily the most fun,” Watt said. “Practice isn’t that fun, eating right’s not that fun, but those are the things that’ll make you better, and those are the things that to this day, I have to do to make myself better.”

Watt is one of four athletes promoting Gatorade’s “Beat the Heat” campaign, which raises awareness on how proper hydration helps reduce heat-related illness during exercise, especially in the summer months. Other athletes include NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, and two-time Olympic medalist April Ross.

