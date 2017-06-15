KHOU
J.J. Watt teases new Mizzen+Main collection on Twitter

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:17 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

HOUSTON - No. 99 can do it all!

Now Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is adding clothing designer to his résumé.

Watt tweeted a photo of him looking dapper in a button-up jacket, teasing to a Mizzen+Main collection he’s designing.

Watt has been a brand ambassador for the Dallas-based company for a couple of years.

The collection is expected to be released next month.

