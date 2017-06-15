J.J. Watt teases new Mizzen+Main collection on Twitter

HOUSTON - No. 99 can do it all!
Now Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is adding clothing designer to his résumé.
Watt tweeted a photo of him looking dapper in a button-up jacket, teasing to a Mizzen+Main collection he’s designing.
Coming in July.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 15, 2017
Designed some clothes for @MizzenAndMain pic.twitter.com/Et0Htvfpt8
Watt has been a brand ambassador for the Dallas-based company for a couple of years.
The collection is expected to be released next month.
