J.J. Watt teases new Mizzen+Main collection on Twitter

Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan caught up with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt at Nordstrom in the Galleria on Wednesday. Watt is the new brand ambassador for clothing company, Mizzen and Main. (Photo: Christine DiStadio, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - No. 99 can do it all!

Now Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is adding clothing designer to his résumé.

Watt tweeted a photo of him looking dapper in a button-up jacket, teasing to a Mizzen+Main collection he’s designing.

Coming in July.

Designed some clothes for @MizzenAndMain pic.twitter.com/Et0Htvfpt8 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 15, 2017

Watt has been a brand ambassador for the Dallas-based company for a couple of years.

The collection is expected to be released next month.

Photos: J.J. Watt celebrates the launch of Mizzen+Main at Nordstrom in Galleria

© 2017 KHOU-TV