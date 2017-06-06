J.J. Watt slams the NFL Top 100 Players ranking

J.J. Watt puts on a Houston Rockets shirt before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took exception to being ranked among the top players in the NFL since he missed most of the 2016 season with a back injury.

Watt was ranked No. 35 among the NFL’s Top 100 players list produced by the NFL Network. The rankings are voted on each season by the players themselves.

.@JJWatt comes in at number 35 on the #NFLTop100 voted by his peers! pic.twitter.com/68mfw0CDFN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 6, 2017

I played 3 games... this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was No. 3 in the 2016 rankings and the top defender on the list.

It is a big drop from year-to-year, but it seems that Watt’s peers think enough of him from the three games he appeared in last season.

Watt called the list "a joke" for ranking him as high as it did. He wasn't the only one criticizing the ranking.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris thought the NFL could do better.

Jj got voted 😭😭 come on y'all gotta do better — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) June 6, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers thinks a lot of Watt, but argued that he should not have been ranked ahead of his teammate defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who was ranked No. 52.

JJ watt a full blown monster when healthy.. but better in 3 games than @Geraldini93 in 15??? pic.twitter.com/WFETlL2xMb — Robert Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) June 6, 2017

NFL Network know they be making that list up.. 😂😂 Players vote on the top 20 players.. How they come up with the other 80? pic.twitter.com/TX1gRCbmL8 — Robert Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) June 6, 2017

Damn, how some1 a top 100 player of 2016 & didn't play but like 2 games 🤔 must've had 20 sack, 11 pics, 8 tds and 900 receiving yards 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Robert Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) June 6, 2017

Watt teammate and fellow defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was ranked 49 after his breakout season last year. There are still 30 players that need to be revealed.

Should the NFL reconsider how the voting is done?

© 2017 KHOU-TV