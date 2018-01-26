J.J. Watt releases new shoes Friday

J.J. Watt fans will have a chance to grab his new signature shoes from Reebok Friday. (Photo: Galvan, Jaime)

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt fans will have a chance to grab his new signature shoes from Reebok Friday.

The Houston Texans star tweeted overnight that his new Number 99 shoes will be available after midnight early Friday.

The $100 Reebok J.J. II comes in four colors, including Texans blue and red. The website says they're designed for versatile training, using liquid foam technology.

