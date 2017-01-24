J.J. Watt releases new kicks: 'JJ I City Edition'

REEBOK JJ I CITY EDITION (Photo: reebok.com)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON -- Texans star J.J. Watt dropped another pair of new kicks overnight.

A Facebook post from Watt Monday evening teased to the new red, white and blue design with the message, “Houston, this one's for you! Thank you for your incredible support.”

Reebok.com listed the new sneakers, the JJ I City Edition, at a price of $99.99 for adult men's. Women's and children's sizes are available as well.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday the shows were still in stock with a limit of three per purchase. No coupon codes may be used.

The new shoes are available for purchase on Reebok.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)