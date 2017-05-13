JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game a success at Minute Maid Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young siblings remembered after house fire
-
3 children killed in Montgomery Co. house fire
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Raw: Body camera shows first officers on the scene of deadly fire in Montgomery County
-
Senators pass Sandra Bland Act
-
Husband, wife accused of robbery in Cy-Fair
-
Missing Pieces: Murray Burr
-
Off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting
-
Blind cancer survivor graduates from TSU
-
Drone video shows Sherwood Forest neighborhood
More Stories
-
Memorial grows in honor of 3 children killed in…May 13, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
Man shot in head at west side gas stationMay 13, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
-
HPD: Woman fled after trying to use stolen credit cardMay 13, 2017, 10:24 a.m.