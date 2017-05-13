JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game a success at Minute Maid Park

Fans packed Minute Maid Park on Saturday to watch the annual JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - It was the Texans versus the Texans during a softball game at Minute Maid Park Saturday night.

There's no need for confusion. This was JJ Watt's Fifth Annual Charity Classic Softball Game.

The defense--led by number 99--never gave the offense a chance. They won 9-3.

Guess who with the first RBI of the game? Yeah that man @JJWatt drives home first run. 1-0 defense in charity classic #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QVxn45CuqA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) May 14, 2017

This is the second year it's been held at Minute Maid; the first three years were at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

"Oh it’s so fun," said Dalton Hayes, who came with his friend. "It’s awesome that they’re raising money for charity also so fun we get to come to this."

All the proceeds go to the JJ Watt Foundation, which aims to provide after-school opportunities for middle school aged kids so that they can get more involved in athletics.

"It’s obviously all about the kids," said JJ Watt, before the game Saturday. "Our teammates are extremely generous with their time. They make this game what it is. Our fans are awesome and I think they realize that it’s for a good cause"

Since the event started in 2013, more than $3 million has been raised.

"Just to be here and to catch up with them, it feels like you’re back in the locker room," said former Texans great Andre Johnson, who played on the defensive team Saturday.

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance to support Watt. He was in town Friday for the commencement address at the University of Houston.

"He’s such a generous person," said Arnold. "He’s such a giving person and always looking into how he can help other people so that why I’m a big fan of his and a big supporter of his."

