J.J. Watt and brothers featured on cool new bobblehead

Looking for a holiday gift for a die-hard fan of J.J. Watt and his NFL brothers T.J. and Derek? Got someone in Wisconsin on your shopping list? Your search for a unique tchotchke is over!

There is a bobblehead with all three Watt brothers clad in their Wisconsin Badger football uniforms. All three brothers played for the Big Ten program. J.J., of course, has been a megastar defensive end for the Houston Texans. Derek is a fullback with the Los Angeles Chargers, while T.J. is a rookie pass rusher with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The bobblehead, shown here in a photo from the National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum, features a decent likeness of the brothers Watt:

According to the museum, which produced and sells the trinket, it’s a limited-production release and figures to go quickly.

