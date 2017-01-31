It's official! J.J. Watt has a girlfriend

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans injured defensive end J.J. Watt looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - That loud noise you heard Tuesday morning was hearts breaking around the world.

J.J. Watt finally made his relationship with soccer star Kealia Ohai public with an adorable photo of them on a beach.

“Happy Birthday beautiful. May this be your best year yet!” he wrote.

The Texans superstar apparently whisked Ohai away for a birthday trip to someplace beautiful – and (choking back tears) romantic. Here's another photo he posted earlier this week.

The couple has been dating for months, but this is the first time Watt has shared it with his millions of followers. He gave a little tease back in December with a photo of two stockings with the initials J and K hanging over a fireplace.

Ohai plays for the Houston Dash and is the sister-in-law of Watt teammate Brian Cushing. She was the Dash’s number one pick out of North Carolina in 2014.

Ohai first confirmed the Watt dating rumors back in October during a radio podcast.

“The rumors are true. We are dating,” Ohai said. “I’ve known J.J. for a really long time and we’ve always been really great friends.”

She has been by Watt’s side as he recovers from the back surgery that benched him for the season.

“I’m really proud of him for everything he’s been going through, but it’s been pretty crazy with all the rumors,” Ohai said on the podcast.

