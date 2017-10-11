Athlete offers special gift to injured J.J. Watt

Derek "Tank" Schottle wants to do his part to help the hero who inspires him to compete everyday. (Photo: KHOU)

Twenty-eight-year-old Derek Schottle goes by "Tank." He pours his heart into every sport he can, and he has 16 years of Special Olympics competition under his belt.

"Anything is possible as long as you believe you can do it," Schottle said.

It's a lesson he learned from watching No. 99, and those lessons have helped Tank rack up quite the medal collection.

"Probably over 1,000 medals, for sure," Schottle said.

This weekend, Tank was watching his hero, J.J. Watt, against the Kansas City Chiefs when it happened.

"When J.J. went down, I saw his face, and I was devastated. Everyone was devastated for what he went through," Schottle said.

It touched Watt's fans all across the city.

"The way I saw his face, terrified, he worked so hard to be on the field, so it was hard to see him go through that again," Schottle said.

Now Tank wants to do his part to help the hero who inspires him to compete everyday.

"I want to do something special for J.J., to give him my medal, a cheerful moment of love and support for him," Schottle said.

The Special Olympics medal Tank wants to give Watt isn't worth a lot of money, and it certainly has no healing powers, but it reminds Tank everyday that he can do anything.

"I think it will lift his spirit up," Schottle said.

He now wants it to do the same for Watt.

"He's going to come back stronger than ever," Schottle said.

