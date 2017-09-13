Jeff Allen out with ankle injury, Greg Mancz in at right guard

Houston Texans offensive guard Jeff Allen (79) on the sideline in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Texans 27-9. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

HOUSTON – Already depleted with a rash of concussions from Week 1, the Houston Texans also have to shuffle the offensive line because of injury.

Right guard Jeff Allen is going to miss at least this Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen did not play well in the opener. In fact, losing Allen could be addition by subtraction.

Here's what scares you about Watson behind this line. Jeff Allen. Dear lord.. pic.twitter.com/tlwdXJbBHQ — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) September 11, 2017

Greg Mancz will take over at right guard. Mancz replaced Xavier Su’a-Filo at left guard midway through the loss to Jacksonville and provided an upgrade in pass protection. Mancz started all 16 games at center in 2016 and was the Texans’ top-rated offensive lineman as graded by Pro Football Focus.

The ripple effect is that now there is no proven interior line reserve. The best option to fill that role is Chris Clark, who is also serving as the swing tackle. Seventh-round rookie Kyle Fuller could also get the nod.

