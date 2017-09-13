Jaelen Strong back with Texans after serving suspension

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) runs with the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris (21) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans Saints won 13-0. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stephen Lew, Stephen Lew)

HOUSTON – Fresh from his one-game suspension, wide receiver Jaelen Strong rejoined the Houston Texans active roster on Tuesday.

He will be in uniform Thursday night when the team travels to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.

Strong missed the Week 1 loss to Jacksonville on a suspension stemming from a 2015 arrest in Arizona. He was charged with marijuana possession, something he admitted to on camera at the time of arrest. The third-year pro from Arizona State apologized for his suspension and immaturity.

The team missed him in the opener and can certainly use Strong in the next few weeks. Starter Will Fuller remains out for several more weeks with a broken collarbone. Bruce Ellington departed the Jaguars game early with a concussion.

Strong takes C.J. Fiedorowicz’s spot on the active roster after the Texans placed the veteran tight end on injured reserve with concussion issues.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM