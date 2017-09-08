How to get free McNuggets after a Texans win

The Texans will kick off their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

If they win the game – or any game this season – you can get a free 6 piece Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald’s mobile app the next day.

Participating restaurants in the Houston area are also offering a Texas bundle for $12. The party pack includes two Big Macs, a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, two cheeseburgers and four small fries.

In this weekend's game, Houston will look to continue its streak of wins against the Jaguars to seven games.

Defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to return in the Sunday matchup. He missed the last 13 games of last season after another back surgery.

Watt has become the celebrity face of the storm after a fundraiser he started has raised more than $29 million (and counting) for hurricane relief.

While the Texans move into their season after the storm, the Jaguars will have to leave their family and friends behind to head to Houston as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

