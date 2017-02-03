Houston Texans announce increase in ticket prices

The Houston Texans own bragging rights to the NFL's top defense. But will it be enough to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? (USAT Sports photos) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans announced ticket prices for the 2017 season on Friday, indicating there would be a slight increase over the 2016 season.

The average general ticket price next season will be $103.69 per ticket, which is up 6.55 percent from $97.32 in 2016, according to a press release from the team.

"The Houston Texans have sold out 154 consecutive games at NRG Stadium, a Houston NFL record, and their 15 consecutive sold-out seasons represent the longest sellout streak of any professional sports team in Houston history. NRG Stadium has also been consistently recognized for having the best tailgating atmosphere in the NFL," noted the press release,

Houston’s 2017 home schedule includes the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and division rivals Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Houston Texans 2017 Average Ticket Price Per Location

Location 2016 2017 Change Field Level Prime 1 $164.00 $175.00 6.71% Field Level Prime 2 $151.00 $161.00 6.62% Field Level Sideline $126.00 $134.50 6.75% Loge I $112.00 $119.50 6.70% Field Level Corner $106.00 $113.00 6.60% Field Level Endzone $97.00 $103.50 6.70% Mezzanine $96.00 $102.00 6.25% Loge II $95.00 $101.00 6.32% Gridiron Midfield $80.00 $85.00 6.25% Gridiron Sideline $63.50 $67.50 6.30% Gridiron Loge $75.00 $80.00 6.67% Gridiron Endzone $47.50 $50.50 6.32%

