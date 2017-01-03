"Gritty" Texans eager for rematch with Raiders

Nov 21, 2016; Mexico City, MEX; Houston Texans tight end Stephen Anderson (89) is tackled by Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27) at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - Texans veteran nose tackle Vince Wilfork described his team as “gritty” on Tuesday, a group which never seems to die no matter the circumstances.

His head coach agrees.

“I think that the one thing I’ve always been proud of with this team and this coaching staff is the resiliency,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “The fact that they fight tooth and nail for every inch.”

They will have to do that again on Saturday when the Raiders come to NRG Stadium in a rematch of a tough, physical game which was played in Mexico City back in November.

The chance to compete against a quality team is something the Texans relish.

“The guys that they have on that defense, very physical front. In Mexico City, we all felt that game the next day,” left tackle Duane Brown said. “Being able to have another crack at those guys, being able to compete against them for four quarters”

In their first match-up, the game could have gone either way. Bad officiating hurt the Texans but no excuses are being made this week. The team knows it left some plays out on the field on both sides of the ball and this is chance to correct those mistakes.

“When you are going up against guys that think they are better than you or who has great - for example, great offenses are going to be bring the best out of everybody,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said. “When the pressures on, the best comes out of everybody. That’s just human nature in my opinion. I’m looking forward to it. I know my teammates are looking forward to it.”

The Texans host Oakland on Saturday in a wild-card playoff game.

