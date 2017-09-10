GAMEDAY BLOG: Texans set to host Jags at NRG

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set for their season-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Houston area continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon at NRG Stadium. You can watch the game on KHOU 11/CBS..
As part of their "Liberty White" theme, the Texans will be honoring first-responders for their efforts during Harvey.
The team will also announce their defensive starters with defensive end J.J. Watt wrapping up the line-up. Watt fundraising efforts have surpassed $30 million as he continues to raise money for those affected by Harvey.
PRE-GAME
Matt Musil was out with Texans tailgaters taking questions on Facebook.
DeAndre Hopkins hs arrvied!
Hey @DeAndreHopkins - Peep dem kicks 😏 #TexansGameday pic.twitter.com/qn3FPLhOqE— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2017
#HoustonStrong
Today. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/E2JySR4jzv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2017
Home is where the heart is.
#HoustonStrong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSmd3dsleR— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2017
J.J. Watt is ready too make his regular season debut after missing most of the 2016 season.
Gameday!!! pic.twitter.com/Esb4R20E0Q— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 10, 2017
