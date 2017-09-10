GAMEDAY BLOG: Texans set to host Jags at NRG

Aug 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set for their season-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Houston area continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon at NRG Stadium. You can watch the game on KHOU 11/CBS..

As part of their "Liberty White" theme, the Texans will be honoring first-responders for their efforts during Harvey.

The team will also announce their defensive starters with defensive end J.J. Watt wrapping up the line-up. Watt fundraising efforts have surpassed $30 million as he continues to raise money for those affected by Harvey.

