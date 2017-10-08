GAMEDAY BLOG: Watt, Mercilus injured, Chief lead 6-0 in 2nd quarter

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans (2-2) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) in a primetime Sunday night matchup at NRG Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

SECOND QUARTER

Chiefs 6#Texans 0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017

FIRST QUARTER

J.J. Watt is OUT for the remainder of the game with a knee injury #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 9, 2017

J.J. Watt being loaded onto a cart, taken off the field. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 9, 2017

J.J. Watt is not just a player you root for, but a person. What he did for the city? Incredible. To see that happen to him is just crushing. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 9, 2017

Whitney Mercilus OUT with a chest injury. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 9, 2017

The biggest man in Houston has to be helped off the field. Really bad news for the #Texans. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/4LpO8wXQ1J — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 9, 2017

Chiefs FG is good.



Chiefs 3#Texans 0



6:53 left in the first quarter. #TexansGameday — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017

With a pass defensed tonight, #Texans S Andre Hal now has 25 in his career, good for 15th place in franchise history #TexansBCA — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 9, 2017

PREGAME

It's about that time. Prime Time with the #Texans. — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) October 9, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are feeling good after scoring a franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Tennessee Titans last week.

Now they'll see if they can keep things up offensively when they face the NFL's only undefeated team in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Texans (2-2) understand they can't rest on what they did last week.

"There were a ton of good things in the game," coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think our players deserve all the credit. They played very well in the game, but there's a lot to clean up before we get to ... Sunday night."

Much of Kansas City's early success can be attributed to the stellar play of veteran quarterback Alex Smith. He's tied for third in the NFL with eight touchdown passes and is one of three regular starters yet to throw a pick, along with the Patriots' Tom Brady and the Saints' Drew Brees. Good company.

He is also completing more than 76 percent of his throws, resulting in a league-best 124.2 passer rating.

"He's everything you want as a coach," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "This is what we have confidence in, players, coaches, we all have confidence that he does this."

