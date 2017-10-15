HOUSTON - HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will host the winless Cleveland Browns as they hope to get back on track without defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.
2ND QUARTER
Jonathan Joseph takes an interception to the house after a bad throw from Kevin Hogan.
#KHOU11 #Texans Johnathan Joseph picks off Hogan and takes it the distance the other way for 6 points. Wow! He high steps into the endzone— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2017
82 yards to the HOUSE.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
HIGH STEP IT THE WHOLE WAY J-JOE!!#Texans 16
Brown 3
11:08 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/hJLx6dLV9f
WOW! PICK SIX by #Texans Johnathan Joseph. 82-yards to the house for a Houston touchdown!! #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ubj9yNb1E9— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 15, 2017
#Texans fans after J-Joe made that INT and they realized there was nothing but green in front of him... pic.twitter.com/lvYSTayNtE— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
#Texans CB @JJOE2424 records his 13th interception with the Texans, tied for 1st in franchise history #DeepSteelSunday— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017
1ST QUARTER
Watson hits Fuller to take the lead late in the first quarter.
#KHOU11 #Texans It was a 39 yd TD pass from Watson to Fuller that caps a 5 play 87 yd drive. Now :41 left in 1st, Texans up 10-3— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2017
WILL FULLER V WITH HIS V TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON GUYS. pic.twitter.com/KM7JDtshlH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
Touchdown, #Texans! Long pass, Watson to Will Fuller! Fuller has been reborn with Deshaun at QB #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NAbKYOFKXD— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 15, 2017
Texans undrafted rookie LB Dylan Cole coninues to shine.
DYLAN!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
BIG stop by the rookie. pic.twitter.com/BVEiX1GKF6
Texans convert first drive into points.
40-yard field goal is up...AND GOOD. #Texans 3— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
Browns 0
10:57 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Gy3mIoqpTj
#Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn coverts his 10th consecutive field goal, which ranks as the most consecutive conversions to start a Texans career— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017
PRE-GAME
Can Watson continue his early success?
Go time. #DW4 pic.twitter.com/tkVm6RVQCQ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
Life without Mercilus and Watt starts now. Deshaun Watson and the #Texans must find a way. #khou #HouNews https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/LhZSI5iXnm— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 15, 2017
What day is it?
#KHOU11 #Texans Deep Steel Sunday at NRG Stadium pic.twitter.com/JeKWr2U8HC— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2017
Texans QB Deshaun Watson paying homage to one of Houston's great football stars.
It’s game day, go get em @deshaunwatson. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/ajlHQOcZU4— Warren Moon (@WMoon1) October 15, 2017
Texans heading to the field for warm-ups.
One hour.#DW4 #WeAreTexans— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
👻: https://t.co/XgthSLkoj3 pic.twitter.com/a0qjzXr6Xa
A quick look at the inactives for Sunday.
Today's #Texans inactives vs. the #Browns #DeepSteelSunday pic.twitter.com/I0O46ZsSTx— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017
It's Game Day!
Let's do this. #TexansGameday pic.twitter.com/bpcDglO13n— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
