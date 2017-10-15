KHOU
GAME DAY BLOG: Watson hits Fuller to take early lead

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com , KHOU 12:54 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

HOUSTON - HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will host the winless Cleveland Browns as they hope to get back on track without defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

2ND QUARTER

Jonathan Joseph takes an interception to the house after a bad throw from Kevin Hogan.

1ST QUARTER

Watson hits Fuller to take the lead late in the first quarter.

Texans undrafted rookie LB Dylan Cole coninues to shine.

Texans convert first drive into points.

PRE-GAME

Can Watson continue his early success?

What day is it?

Texans QB Deshaun Watson paying homage to one of Houston's great football stars.

Texans heading to the field for warm-ups.

A quick look at the inactives for Sunday.

 

