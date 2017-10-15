Oct 8, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will host the winless Cleveland Browns as they hope to get back on track without defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

You can watch the game at noon on KHOU 11/CBS.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Texas gear. Post them to the KHOU 11 News Facebook page or send them to photos@khou.com.

#TexansGameDay: Viewers share their fan photos | Texans vs. Browns

2ND QUARTER

Jonathan Joseph takes an interception to the house after a bad throw from Kevin Hogan.

#KHOU11 #Texans Johnathan Joseph picks off Hogan and takes it the distance the other way for 6 points. Wow! He high steps into the endzone — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2017

82 yards to the HOUSE.



HIGH STEP IT THE WHOLE WAY J-JOE!!#Texans 16

Brown 3



11:08 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/hJLx6dLV9f — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

#Texans fans after J-Joe made that INT and they realized there was nothing but green in front of him... pic.twitter.com/lvYSTayNtE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

#Texans CB @JJOE2424 records his 13th interception with the Texans, tied for 1st in franchise history #DeepSteelSunday — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017

1ST QUARTER

Watson hits Fuller to take the lead late in the first quarter.

#KHOU11 #Texans It was a 39 yd TD pass from Watson to Fuller that caps a 5 play 87 yd drive. Now :41 left in 1st, Texans up 10-3 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 15, 2017

WILL FULLER V WITH HIS V TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON GUYS. pic.twitter.com/KM7JDtshlH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

Touchdown, #Texans! Long pass, Watson to Will Fuller! Fuller has been reborn with Deshaun at QB #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NAbKYOFKXD — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 15, 2017

Texans undrafted rookie LB Dylan Cole coninues to shine.

DYLAN!



BIG stop by the rookie. pic.twitter.com/BVEiX1GKF6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

Texans convert first drive into points.

40-yard field goal is up...AND GOOD. #Texans 3

Browns 0



10:57 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Gy3mIoqpTj — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

#Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn coverts his 10th consecutive field goal, which ranks as the most consecutive conversions to start a Texans career — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017

PRE-GAME

Can Watson continue his early success?

What day is it?

Texans QB Deshaun Watson paying homage to one of Houston's great football stars.

Texans heading to the field for warm-ups.

A quick look at the inactives for Sunday.

It's Game Day!

© 2017 KHOU-TV