GAME DAY BLOG: Texans look to continue recent domination over Bengals

KHOU 1:56 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football as they look to avoid an 0-2 start.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. at NRG Stadium. You can watch the game on the NFL Network.

You can follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

PRE-GAME

It's not just game day for Deshaun Watson, who is expected to make his first career start tonight.

It Texans Game Day!

SPOTLIGHT: Cushing suspension means big jump in store for Dylan Cole

PREVIEW: Texans look to continue recent domination over Bengals

READ: 5 key Texans players to watch against Cincinnati

INJURY UPDATE: Jeff Allen out with ankle injury, Greg Mancz in at right guard

INJURY UPDATE: C.J. Fiedorowicz placed on IR with concussion

ROSTER NEWS: Jaelen Strong back with Texans after serving suspension

