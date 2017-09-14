GAME DAY BLOG: Texans look to continue recent domination over Bengals

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football as they look to avoid an 0-2 start.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. at NRG Stadium. You can watch the game on the NFL Network.

PRE-GAME

It's not just game day for Deshaun Watson, who is expected to make his first career start tonight.

It Texans Game Day!

Time to go to work on #TNF. pic.twitter.com/uHnB4L3VCF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 14, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

SPOTLIGHT: Cushing suspension means big jump in store for Dylan Cole

PREVIEW: Texans look to continue recent domination over Bengals

READ: 5 key Texans players to watch against Cincinnati

INJURY UPDATE: Jeff Allen out with ankle injury, Greg Mancz in at right guard

INJURY UPDATE: C.J. Fiedorowicz placed on IR with concussion

ROSTER NEWS: Jaelen Strong back with Texans after serving suspension

