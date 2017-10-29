HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are in Seattle Sunday to take on the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.
You can watch the game at 3:05 p.m. on KHOU 11/CBS.
Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.
We also want to see your best photos of you in your Texas gear. Post them to the KHOU 11 News Facebook page or send them to photos@khou.com.
HEADLINES
READ: Texans reportedly planning group protest after Bob McNair's 'inmate' comments
READ: McNair met with Texans players to discuss, express regret over 'inmates' comment
READ: Texans owner reportedly said of protests: 'Can't have the inmates running the prison'
READ: J.J. Watt, hero of Harvey relief effort, throws out World Series 1st pitch
READ: Texans LT Duane Brown ends holdout, NFL.com reports
1ST QUARTER
What a bomb to Fuller!
TOUCHDOWN #TEXANS!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/a3TDrgKPgL— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2017
PRE-GAME
Texans getting in on the World Series fever.
Second Inning: Reader's Revenge pic.twitter.com/lqAyPMZKLh— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2017
#WorldSeries fever is alive and well in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/3hXAHrG8Wt— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2017
The inactives for Sunday's showdown.
Today's #Texans inactives vs. the #Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/grwXsJYqtt— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 29, 2017
Representing!
#TravelingTexans are in the house! pic.twitter.com/nO3JSgA0o5— Traveling Texans (@TravelingTexans) October 29, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs