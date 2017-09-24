Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the football against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday to take on the Patriots as they look to get their first victory in New England.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Gillette Stadium. You can watch the game on KHOU 11/CBS.

1ST QUARTER

Patriots take early lead after Brady finds Gronk in the endzone.

One Texan is continuing a streak today.

.@HoustonTexans LS Jon Weeks appeared in his 115th consecutive game today, the 2nd longest streak in Texans history pic.twitter.com/hgKkFbJ6Bc — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017

PRE-GAME

The Texans locked arms during the National Anthem at Gillette Stadium.

BREAKING: NFL players defiantly react to President Trump's comments, with dozens protesting in different ways during anthems. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2017

Texans look to "feed off each other's" play against the Pats.

A quick look at the Texans inactives tooday.

Nothing like a little game of catch with J.J. before the game.

The Traveling Texans are in Foxborough to show their support.

Thanks to all our Traveling #Texans that made the trip! pic.twitter.com/6Sm9qAZLy8 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2017

Texans onwer Bob McNair released a statement Sunday morning regarding President Trump's recent comments on player protests during the National Anthem.

#KHOU11 #Texans owner Bob McNair and family arriving at Gillette Stadium. He made a comment earlier on Trump controversy. pic.twitter.com/ZkBDKNoP3p — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) September 24, 2017

READ: Texans owner, Bob McNair, calls Trump's comments 'divisive and counterproductive'

Patriots owner Robert Craft has also release a statement.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports that his team will not be on the field for the anthem.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Earlier in the day, the owner of the Jaguars joined his players and Ravens players.

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017

READ: Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joins in on NFL's national anthem protests

READ: Trump: NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who kneel during anthem

The Texans are set to take on the Patriots. J.J. Watt, who missed last year's playoff loss, is ready to go.

