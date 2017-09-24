KHOU
GAME DAY BLOG: Texans trail early after Brady to Gronk TD

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 12:16 PM. CDT September 24, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday to take on the Patriots as they look to get their first victory in New England.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Gillette Stadium.  You can watch the game on KHOU 11/CBS.

You can follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Texas gear. Post them to the KHOU 11 News Facebook page or send them to photos@khou.com.

#TexansGameDay: Viewers share their fan photos | Texans vs. Patriots

1ST QUARTER

Patriots take early lead after Brady finds Gronk in the endzone.

One Texan is continuing a streak today.

PRE-GAME

The Texans locked arms during the National Anthem at Gillette Stadium.

Texans look to "feed off each other's" play against the Pats.

A quick look at the Texans inactives tooday.

Nothing like a little game of catch with J.J. before the game.

The Traveling Texans are in Foxborough to show their support.

Texans onwer Bob McNair released a statement Sunday morning regarding President Trump's recent comments on player protests during the National Anthem.

READ: Texans owner, Bob McNair, calls Trump's comments 'divisive and counterproductive'

Patriots owner Robert Craft has also release a statement.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports that his team will not be on the field for the anthem.

Earlier in the day, the owner of the Jaguars joined his players and Ravens players.

READ: Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joins in on NFL's national anthem protests

READ: Trump: NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who kneel during anthem

The Texans are set to take on the Patriots. J.J. Watt, who missed last year's playoff loss, is ready to go.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


