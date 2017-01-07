GAME BLOG: Texans ready for Raiders in Wild Card matchup

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set for a rematch against the Oakland Raiders in their Wild Card matchup Saturday at NRG Stadium.

Brock Osweiler will be under center, starting in place for the injured Tom Savage, who is out with a concussion. The Raiders will be without their starting and backup quarterbacks Derek Carr and Matt McGloin. Rookie Connor Cook, out of Michigan State, will be making his first career start.

PRE-GAME

PREVIEW

A preview of the AFC wild-card matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans .

When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Where: Houston’s NRG Stadium

Line: Texans (-3.5)

Inactives

Raiders: Derek Carr , Nate Allen, Antonio Hamilton, Donald Penn, Vadal Alexander, Jihad Ward, Branden Jackson.

Texans: QB Savage, CB Rice, ILB Simon, ILB Bullough, G Walker, WR Williams, DE Kamalu

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. New quarterbacks: Both teams are making late-season adjustments at quarterback. Houston is turning back to Osweiler, who was previously benched for Savage in Week 15. But Savage suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale and now will only serve as a backup if he clears the league's protocol. For the Raiders, the quarterback switch is the second in as many weeks. Rookie quarterback Connor Cook will become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to make his first start in the playoffs. Matt McGloin suffered a left shoulder injury in the regular-season finale while filling in for MVP candidate Derek Carr, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 16. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said McGloin could be healthy enough to be back up Cook on Saturday.

2. Mack vs. Clowney: In 2014, the Texans made Jadaveon Clowney the No. 1 overall pick. But maybe they should have taken Khalil Mack instead. While Clowney has finally emerged this year after two injury-plagued seasons, Mack has already developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers and is a leading candidate to win defensive player of the year. With questions on offense for both teams, this is a chance for both pass rushers to have big days – and their teams are certainly counting on it. Clowney could capitalize with Penn out.

3. O’Brien hot seat: The Texans are seeking some playoff redemption after a 30-0 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium last year. That flop, combined with the failure of Osweiler, has put plenty of pressure on head coach Bill O’Brien. It’s rare that a coach gets fired after consecutive playoff appearances, but the Texans might be at the point where change could come with another early postseason exit.

