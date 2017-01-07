GAME BLOG: Texans ready for Raiders in Wild Card matchup

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set for a rematch against the Oakland Raiders in their Wild Card matchup Saturday at NRG Stadium.
Brock Osweiler will be under center, starting in place for the injured Tom Savage, who is out with a concussion. The Raiders will be without their starting and backup quarterbacks Derek Carr and Matt McGloin. Rookie Connor Cook, out of Michigan State, will be making his first career start.
PREVIEW
A preview of the AFC wild-card matchup between the
When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Where: Houston’s
Line: Texans (-3.5)
Inactives:
Raiders:
Texans: QB Savage, CB Rice, ILB Simon, ILB Bullough, G Walker, WR Williams, DE Kamalu
THREE THINGS TO KNOW:
1. New quarterbacks: Both teams are making late-season adjustments at quarterback. Houston is turning back to Osweiler, who was previously benched for Savage in Week 15. But Savage suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale and now will only serve as a backup if he clears the league's protocol. For the Raiders, the quarterback switch is the second in as many weeks. Rookie quarterback Connor Cook will make his first career start after backup Matt McGloin broke his shoulder last week.
2. Mack vs. Clowney: In 2014, the Texans made Jadaveon Clowney the No. 1 overall pick. But maybe they should have taken
3. O’Brien hot seat: The Texans are seeking some playoff redemption after a 30-0 blowout loss to the
