KHOU
Close

GAME BLOG: Osweiler throws 3 picks; Texans fall to Pats

KHOU.com and KHOU 11 Sports , KHOU 10:31 PM. CST January 14, 2017

The Houston Texans are looking to make history as they face the top-seeded New England Patriots Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass.

The Texans are 16-point underdog heading into their Divisional Round match-up against Tom Brady and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Can Bill O'Brien's team pull off the historic upset of his former team?

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil and  KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera.

We want to see your Texans fan pics! Send them to photos@khou.com to be in our slideshow.

VIEWER PHOTOS: Texans fans share their pics!

4TH QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3RD QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS: Texans battle Patriots in Divisional Round

2ND QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1ST QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRE-GAME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories