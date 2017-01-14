GAME BLOG: Osweiler throws 3 picks; Texans fall to Pats

The Houston Texans are looking to make history as they face the top-seeded New England Patriots Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass.

The Texans are 16-point underdog heading into their Divisional Round match-up against Tom Brady and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Can Bill O'Brien's team pull off the historic upset of his former team?

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil and KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera.

We want to see your Texans fan pics! Send them to photos@khou.com to be in our slideshow.

VIEWER PHOTOS: Texans fans share their pics!

4TH QUARTER

#Texans defense is tired now. You can see it. But they did their job tonight. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Edelman is the guy that you love if he's on your team but you hate if he's on the opponent's.Just flat out a great player — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans give up a 1 yd TD run to Lewis ... now 31-16 with the PAT — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Osweiler throws it too high for Hopkins .. and the ball picked off by Ryan and now Pats have ball knocking on the door — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Osweiler..... Three things can happen when he throws and two of them are very bad. #khou #Texans — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

Nick Novak hits his 3rd field goal of the night. This one from 46-yards. Patriots lead #Texans, 24-16 in the 4th quarter. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Chreis Hogan is out of this game due to an injury — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

3RD QUARTER

#KHOU11 #Texans Brady had 2 Int's during regular season .. 14 games. Tonight he has thrown 2 interceptions. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brady pass intercepted by Andre Hal at Pats 35 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Great throw by Osweiler but Will Fuller can't hold on in the endzone ....wow .. missed opportunity — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Osweiler the giraffe-runner legs it for a first down. #khou #Texans — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brock scrambles and picks up big yardage 18 yds to their own 45. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Texans fans still holding out hope. pic.twitter.com/EC5wjVMkLq — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brady is so ticked off because he thought Clowney hit him late after his pass .... was thrown away — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

It was only a matter of time, no? Osweiler picked #HOUvsNE #KHOU11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brady was so great during that last possession ..... Houston couldn't get the pressure on Tom ..and it made a big difference — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

90-yd drives will suck the soul out of a defense. #KHOU11 #HOUvsNE — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOIU11 #Texans Brady TD pas to White and Pats extend the lead — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Brady with a long completion but he paid for it with a shot to the ribs. #khou #Texans — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Houston defense needs to hold Pats at their own end one more time ... so maybe, the Houston offense can take advantage — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans defense forces another punt. Cushing just missed the sack .. and Brady's pass was off the mark .... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Bouye nearly had his second interception of the game ..... wow just dropped it.... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Also important: Texans' offensive time of possession. Keeping defense off the field, fresh #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

Texans struggling on 3rd down, only 1-9 in the 1st half — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 15, 2017

The last team to overcome a halftime deficit against Patriots was the Broncos in Week 12 last season. Brock Osweiler was at QB for Denver. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2017

Brock Osweiler in 1st half: 13-20, 83 yards, TD (90.2 rating) — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 15, 2017

PHOTOS: Texans battle Patriots in Divisional Round

2ND QUARTER

#KHOU11 #Texans 19 yd field goal by Stephen Goskowski makes it 17-13 Patriots with :07 left in first half — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Look at that #Texans defense. Super Impressive stand. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Pats demonstrating why it's soooo important to get touchdowns when you get close instead of field goals .... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans The beauty of having Tom Brady as your QB. He just buys time enough and finds Edelman for a huge gain inside the Texans 20 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Which cannon was Clowney just shot out of????? #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Illegal block in the back by Patriots so New England will begin on it's own 33 with 3:54 left in 2nd qtr — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

With 6.0 sacks, @HoustonTexans OLB @Merci380 passed B.Reed & J. Watt for the most career sacks in Texans postseason history. #TexansPlayoffs — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 15, 2017

#Texans sack Brady again! A rush right up the gut. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans The team's new slogan is GRIT ... they need to show some now. Pats up 14-13 with 7:48 left in 2nd qtr — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

.@HoustonTexans injury update: RB Tyler Ervin is being evaluated for a concussion. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brady is sacked as Cushing and Mercilus converge on Tom. Pats to punt. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Brock to CJ ... Wow ... Touchdown Houston and the Texans are back in this thing!!! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Akeem Dent forces the fumble and Eddie Pleasant recovers at the Pats 12 yd line. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

I know #Texans are down 14-6 ... but hey that's 6 more points than last game!!! #GoTexans ... Defense hold them! — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) January 15, 2017

I know I'm crazy, but I would have gone for it. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans Novak to attempt a 27 yd kick .. and he nails it. Field Goal good 14-6 Pats lead with 11:36 left in 1st half — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

The Patriots had four players selected to the Pro Bowl; the Texans had one (Clowney). #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

This is what that 98 yard touchdown from the #Patriots feels like from #Houston with the #Texans fans. pic.twitter.com/SO6RBITVxp — Brooks Garner⚡️ (@BrooksKHOU) January 15, 2017

Texans allowed 1,102 yards this season on kickoff returns, per The Football Database. Most in #NFL. #khou11 #HOUvsNE — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

Of course this pic had to rear it's ugly head again tonight..... https://t.co/G7DNkAY3KA — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

1ST QUARTER

The upside of that Patriots kickoff return is the #Texans defense gets to rest a while longer. #khou https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans 98 yd kickoff return for a TD by Dion Lewis ... unbelievably bad coverage team. Wow .. all those positives were just erased — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans needed at TD there but have to settle for 38 yd field goal by Nick Novak. with 1:15 left in 1st qtr. 7-3 Pats now — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans starting to have some success on the last few plays on offense ..but need to get Lamar Miller more outside. . — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

The #Texans are going to need more lightning in their step if they hope to stay in the game against #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/37WxfTPxmL — Brooks Garner⚡️ (@BrooksKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans get a break on personal foul .. against Pats. Houston ball at their own 44. Best field position yet. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Texans have "No. 1 defense" in NFL (total yards)...but #KHOU11 Tale of Tape shows that title doesn't tell entire story #HOUvsNE pic.twitter.com/cH41TLdIcN — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

It already has that look to it. Houston offense doing nothing. A costly interference by Bouye. Brady tosses a TD.#khou #HouNews #Texans — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

Consensus in #KHOU11 sports office: Poor call by official on Bouye....and it sets up speedy Lewis for TD — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans #Patriots big completion Brady to Hogan .. at Texans 13 .. and then TD Pass from Brady to Lewis .. for 6 points. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans All defense so far. Texans a pair of 3 and outs .. and Patriots now will begin their second possession at their own 35. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 15, 2017

Three & out. #Texans hold on 3rd and short for the Patriots near midfield. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

9th meeting in the series, including playoffs. Patriots lead 7-1, including 1-0 in postseason #khou11 #HOUvsNE — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

"3 and out is OK," says Simms. Better than a turnover, I'm guessing — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

Very light snow is happening near Foxborough, where the blue X is. #Texans #Patriots pic.twitter.com/3hfFMQUSHh — Brooks Garner⚡️ (@BrooksKHOU) January 15, 2017

At least Houstonian Jim Nantz is calling the #Texans game. He did such a good job representing Houston when it hosted Super Bowl 38. #KHOU — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

PRE-GAME

We simulated #HOUvsNE 3x using all three @Patriots QB's...



New England won every time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6GVbUuEcWd — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 14, 2017

Each of 4 CBS analysts choose NE. Average score prediction: Patriots by 18.5 #HOUvsNE #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

Tom Brady is 15-3 at home in the playoffs. It's like he's played two extra seasons in the playoffs at home. #Texans #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 15, 2017

Its 25 degrees or so at Gillette Stadium. Bad news for #Texans, NE almost unbeatable at home since '11 when its 36 degrees or less #khou11 pic.twitter.com/B2p2Iog26O — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans owner Bob McNair and his wife Janice just arrived st the stadium... pic.twitter.com/8ANx8hH2PW — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 14, 2017

Pick from SI's Greg Bedard; chooses NE by 35 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/aFYX4RuUMn — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 14, 2017

Thanks to my friends Sherri & Jack McGinty from #Houston.They're ready for tonight's game on #khou11, huh? #HOUvsNE pic.twitter.com/z1xZYO2ky7 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 14, 2017

#TexansGameDay: Viewers share their fan photos! Submit yours to photos@khou.com pic.twitter.com/GtAqVAKEWB — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 14, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans vs #Patriots Award winning Photographer Bob Luna & I are at Gillette Stadium ready for a busy night pic.twitter.com/nJ7KC1DVuw — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 14, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)