GAME BLOG: Savage out with concussion, Texans fall to Titans

The Houston Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans in their regular season finale Sunday at LP Field in Nashville.
4TH QUARTER
I like that celebration. It hasn't been easy for Brock, his teammates know it. A cool moment, regardless of how this turns out— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 1, 2017
Osweiler rumbling, bumbling, stumbling into the end zone for a #Texans touchdown! #khou #HouNews— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans have taken DeAndre Hopkins out of the game ..... good call. Nothing for him left to do today .....save him for next week.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans LT Duane Brown had to come back in the game when Lamb moved o RT after Chris Clark is hurt— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Ryan Succop hit a 25 yard field goal so the #Titans now lead 24-10 with 8:30 left in 4th quarter— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Heath, Reader and Kamalu have been fun to watch develop.— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 1, 2017
.@HoustonTexans DE @Joel_Heath92 is the sixth #Texans rookie with 2.0 sacks in a game and the first since @Merci380 in 2012.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Houston's second stringers on defense not having much success vs Titans offense. Titans threatening again— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
3RD QUARTER
Nuk doing Nuk things for 51 yards! #WeAreTexans https://t.co/D3XyRCt2Vy— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
WR @Nukdabomb tied Andre Johnson (13) for the most 100-yard receiving games by a @HoustonTexans player through his first four seasons.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Novak on for a 26 yd field goal attempt.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
It's good with 1:11 left in 3rd. Titans lead cut to 21-10
#KHOU11 #Texans #Titans get TD run by Derrick Henry. Tennesee goes up 21-7 with 4:44 left in 3rd— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
with Savage officially ruled out .. Shane Lechler becomes the backup QB but ... Texans may next play Saturday #shortweek
Osweiler finds Fiedorowicz for six! #WeAreTexans https://t.co/WcfMWlR9YS— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
OB should get ready for those starting QB questions again #khou11— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
Holy smokes! The #Texans find the lost city of gold! It's a red zone touchdown! Osweiler to CJ Fiedorowicz. #HAPPYNEWYEAR #khou— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
Texans get a TD! Osweiler to Fiedorowicz. pic.twitter.com/VUzJvsH33W— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Houston cuts the lead to 14-7 with 10:31 left in 3rd .....— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Tom Savage official OUT with concussion #khou11— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Bill O'Brien changed his mind at halftime as he goes with Brock at QB. Looks like Lamm will go the rest of way at LT— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Osweiler back in at quarterback for the #Texans. I guess Savage won't be getting reps for the playoffs. #khou #HouNews— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
2ND QUARTER
#KHOU11 #Texans Bill O'Brien tells Texans Radio that he'll start Tom Savage in the second half .. wanting "to get points."— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
The #Texans have 57 total yards on 35 plays for a 1.6 per play average.— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 1, 2017
Down 14-0 at the half. Ouch.— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Cassel TD pass to Rashard Matthews 14-0 Tennessee with :23 sec left in first half— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Love the way Scarlett plays the position. Always involved in plays when he's on the field.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Osweiler from the shotgun in the end zone. Certainly, the football gods will not make me go through 2017 like this. #khou #Texans— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
Brock Osweiler is still in at QB for the #Texans. I'm glad I saved that other bottle of champagne. #khou.— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
Nick Novak's long field goal hits the right upright and bounces off. No good. #HAPPYNEWYEAR #Texans #khou— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
Fourth-straight game with an INT for @QDemps.#WeAreTexans https://t.co/nVRUxFYLjN— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
.@HoustonTexans WR @Nukdabomb passed Andre Johnson for the most receptions (312) in the first 4 years of a player's career in Texans history— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017
.@HoustonTexans injury update: QB Tom Savage has cleared the concussion protocol.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017
Demps with his 5th INT in the last 6 games. Always seems to be around those tipped passes.— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Joel Heath having a nice game so far for Houston— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans No offense yet ... the only score came on Savage fumble and recovery by Titans— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Savage hurt. Possible concussion. Osweiler in at QB for the #Texans. It's 2017 and I'm still a puppet in this same sick play. #khou— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Brock sacked and the #Titans take over at their own 41. Tennessee leading 7-0 with 10:42 left in 2nd qtr.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans It looks like game officials wanted Savage checked out for concussion. He's in locker room— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Savage runs to locker room with training staff people in tow— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Brock in at QB after Savage gets banged up on QB sneak— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Go for it on 4th and inches .... and Savage keeps it for the 1st....at their own 40.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
1ST QUARTER
#KHOU11 #Texans End of first qtr Houston down 7-0. 4th and 1 for Texans— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Joel Heath w/ sack. Heath played in @Big33Classic HS all-star game; every Super Bowl has had a Big 33 alum #khou11 #texans pic.twitter.com/F4bodpLNnT— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
That field is a mess. Patches everywhere.— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 1, 2017
That was very Brock-ish #khou11 #Texans— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans Savage sacked on 3rd and 9 ... fumbles the ball and Titans pick it up and score. 7-0 Tennessee with 9:57 left in 1st— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans vs #Titans and its a half full Stadium at kickoff pic.twitter.com/AyoIqjuAHY— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
PRE-GAME
1, 2, 3...be GREAT! pic.twitter.com/XajAd6pViw— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
✍️ #WeAreTexans ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HwkXrxoBEb— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 Here's the other side of #Titans Ring of Honor.... pic.twitter.com/GYo6K5wmmE— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 Here's part of Titans ring of honor.....I doubt if most Titans fans know who all of these people are.... pic.twitter.com/Q8AYLngL62— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
Today's @HoustonTexans inactives:— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017
5- QB Weeden
24- CB Joseph
26- RB Miller
45- FB Prosch
51- OLB Simon
56- ILB Cushing
90- DE Clowney
#KHOU11 #Texans QB Tom Savage starts to warm up before today's game at Nissan Stadium vs #Titans pic.twitter.com/8rWpFPzjNx— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans are checking out the field at Nissan Stadium.Tom Savage &Shane Lechler chat with #Titans center Ben Jones(barefoot)of course pic.twitter.com/sLJZbJDil0— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 1, 2017
The squad has arrived. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/InULsgnSfV— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
🌧#TexansGameday🌧 pic.twitter.com/fD5iN0y1yL— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2017
