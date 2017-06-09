Former Texans lineman fully recovered, 'a walking miracle' after severe illness

Former Texans lineman Amobi Okoye sits down with KHOU 11 Sports reporter Daniel Gotera and talks about recovering from a severe illness and how he is now giving back with the Amobi Okoye Foundation.

KHOU 7:50 PM. CDT June 09, 2017

