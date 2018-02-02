Lawsuit: Ex-employee claims Texans ignored sexual harassment complaints

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Houston Texans helmet lays on the bench during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

A former Houston Texans employee has filed a lawsuit against the organization and its former team’s manager of football operations, claiming misconduct and harassment, among other accusations.

Kristen Grimes is suing for negligence, civil assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Grimes vs. Texans, Lowrey by KHOU on Scribd

According to the lawsuit, the Texans and former football operations manager Jason Lowrey “fostere(ed) an Alpha-Male environment, where continuous improprieties toward female employees were not punished. In fact, they were rewarded.”

The lawsuit claims Lowrey pursued a relationship with Grimes in 2013. According to the lawsuit, Lowrey allegedly groped Grimes and “publicly demeaned” her in front of colleagues during a work trip to Nashville in 2013.

When she attempted to end a relationship with Lowery in 2015, Grimes claims Lowrey openly stalked her in the workplace, the lawsuit states.

The Texans released the following statement:

“We are aware that a lawsuit was filed earlier today against the Houston Texans alleging, among other things, that the Club failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016. The Houston Texans take complaints of this nature seriously. Consistent with Club policy, this matter was promptly investigated and addressed at the time the complaint was made. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this litigation.”

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/XwnAgxZMAy — Texans PR (@TexansPR) February 3, 2018

© 2018 KHOU-TV