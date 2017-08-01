Former agent Joel Corry weighs in on Duane Brown's holdout

Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

The Texans have been in West Virginia for several days now, conducting training camp and working hard to defend the AFC South crown. Starting left tackle Duane Brown remains elsewhere, holding out from the Texans as he seeks to renegotiate the final two years of his contract.

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and current contract specialist for CBS Sports, joined Mad Radio on 610 AM in Houston to talk about Duane Brown’s holdout. His informed take shed a lot of light on the entire holdout, what Brown is hoping to accomplish and why GM Rick Smith and the Texans are loath to give into his demands.

Is Brown worth making another exception to Houston’s long-held practice of refusing to do anything contractually for players with more than one year left on the deal?

“Teams don’t really think like that, for the most part. They open the floodgate, or the door, with what they did for J.J. Watt. And they had to do something for Andre Johnson because he made a poor choice when he did his extension and he was so underpaid.”

Corry continued,

“The team probably is looking at it from the standpoint that if we do something for Brown now then we’re gonna have guys like Whitney Mercilus, who’s starting to get into that Andre Johnson territory because he signed a deal which makes him severely underpaid. He’s got 3 years under contract right now.

J.J. Watt is going to be a huge problem if he can be the old J.J. Watt. They have him for $67.5 million for 5 years. That thing runs through 2021 and he’s already underpaid if he’s the old J.J. Watt,” which is a problem both Texans fans and management would love to have.

“They’re trying to avoid that type of headache where they’ve got multiple guys coming back with multiple years left on their contract saying ‘do me too’,” Corry concluded.

The ex-agent then relayed a story about one of his old clients, wideout Keenan McCardell. The wide receiver held out from Tampa Bay in 2004 and it went into the season. Locker room support for the respected veteran faded quickly when his presence was missed and the team started losing on the field because of his absence. Corry believes that could be an issue in Houston if Brown’s holdout does extend into the regular season.

How long should fans expect Brown’s holdout to last?

“Nothing is going to get done quickly because holdouts usually last a long time. It may go down to towards the end of training camp.”

One interesting tidbit from the interview: the fines levied by the team during the holdout are often negotiated back into the deal or taken care of quietly by teams. Brown is subject to $40,000 a day in fines for missed time.

