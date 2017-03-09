ESPN: Texans trade Osweiler to the Browns

Dec 4, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) walks off the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In a shocking twist, the Houston Texans have traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN.

They also gave the Browns a second-round pick in 2018, ESPN reports.

The Texans would get the Browns fourth-round pick this year in exchange for their sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move would take Osweiler’s $16 million salary off the books to make room for Tony Romo or another quarterback.

Romo is expected to be waived by the Cowboys Thursday although rumors are swirling that they made try to trade him to the Texans or Broncos.

© 2017 KHOU-TV