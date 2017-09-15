Enjoy these freebies after Texans win

When the Texans win, so do you! Here are a list of the Texans freebies after a win.
FIREHOUSE SUBS
When the Texans WIN: Buy chips and a drink, and get 1 of 4 medium subs FREE! Sub choices: Hook and ladder, Italian, Meatball, Steamer.
How to Redeem: isit your closest Firehouse Subs and wear your Texans Gear
When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
FUDRUCKERS
When the Texans WIN: A Texans win has never been sweeter! Celebrate the win at Fudds with a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase.
How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear
When to Redeem: Every Monday after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
MCDONALDS
When the Texans WIN: FREE 6 piece McNuggets
How to Redeem: Visit your closest McDonalds and show the McDonalds App for Coupon
When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
PALAIS ROYAL
When the Texans WIN: 40% off ONE Item
How to Redeem: Visit any 48 Houston-area Palais Royal stores and say GO TEXANS or enter GO TEXANS online at www.palaisroyal.com
When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)
PAPA JOHN’S
When the Texans WIN: 50% off Online Pizza Orders
How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code TEXANS
When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)
