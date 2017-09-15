Enjoy these freebies after Texans win

(Photo: Cunningham, Jessica)

When the Texans win, so do you! Here are a list of the Texans freebies after a win.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

When the Texans WIN: Buy chips and a drink, and get 1 of 4 medium subs FREE! Sub choices: Hook and ladder, Italian, Meatball, Steamer.

How to Redeem: isit your closest Firehouse Subs and wear your Texans Gear

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

FUDRUCKERS

When the Texans WIN: A Texans win has never been sweeter! Celebrate the win at Fudds with a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase.

How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear

When to Redeem: Every Monday after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

MCDONALDS

When the Texans WIN: FREE 6 piece McNuggets

How to Redeem: Visit your closest McDonalds and show the McDonalds App for Coupon

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

PALAIS ROYAL

When the Texans WIN: 40% off ONE Item

How to Redeem: Visit any 48 Houston-area Palais Royal stores and say GO TEXANS or enter GO TEXANS online at www.palaisroyal.com

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)

PAPA JOHN’S

When the Texans WIN: 50% off Online Pizza Orders

How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code TEXANS

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)

