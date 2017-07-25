Duane Brown holdout now officially begins

Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

The entire Texans team, from coaches to players, trainers to scouts, departed Houston on Tuesday heading for training camp in West Virginia. Well, all the Texans except one notable starter.

Left tackle Duane Brown did not report to the team, and reports are he did not travel with the Texans to The Greenbrier Resort.

Consider his threatened holdout now official. Brown is hoping to restructure his contract to secure more guaranteed money. He skipped all of the offseason workouts in Houston, but this marks the first official team activities the Texans can fine him for missing. Brown is subject to losing $40,000 a day he holds out.

The veteran left tackle is attempting to leverage the team’s relative weakness at the position to help him get more out of the remaining two seasons on the 6-year, $53.4 million deal he inked in 2012. None of his over $9 million in base salary is guaranteed in either of the final two years, which leaves him vulnerable to losing out because of injury or performance decline.

