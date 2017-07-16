D'onta Foreman, Texans' third round pick, arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas- Texans rookie RB D'onta Foreman was arrested early Sunday on gun and marijuana charges, ESPN and NFL Media reports.
According to the University of Texas Police Department, they responded to a report of a marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside a residence hall shortly after midnight.
Police found marijuana in each vehicle and a firearm in one of them. Foreman was taken into custody and charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon. There were also six other men cited for possession, but they were released.
The Texans released the following statement in a tweet:
"The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment."
The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) July 16, 2017
Foreman was chosen as the Texan's third round pick in the 2017 draft. Foreman had 2,028 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns as a junior for the Longhorns last season and won the Doak Walker Award given to the country's best running back.
