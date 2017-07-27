D'Onta Foreman: 'I'm innocent', learned from his arrest

Oct 29, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs in a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erich Schlegel, Erich Schlegel)

Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman personally met with the media for the first time since his recent arrest in Austin for marijuana and weapon charges.

The third-round pick handled himself like a professional, fielding several questions at the podium after the first day of practice at The Greenbrier.

After talking up his relationship with Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue, and proudly boasting of being “definitely in good shape,” Foreman finally tackled the elephant in the room.

“I just learned that it’s certain things and certain people that I can’t always involve myself with,” the Texas City native admitted. His arrest came as part of a group of six men.

“Those guys that I was with are my friends but we understand now, with that happening, that there’s certain ways that we have to move and certain ways that we have to go about doing things. I think, my friend, he understands that and I understand that and we’ll definitely be better.”

“I definitely feel good about it,” Foreman responded cheerfully. “My lawyer is great. He’s doing everything possible to get everything dropped, and like I said, I’m innocent and I feel like – it’s the truth, I am innocent – so we’re looking forward to getting everything dropped and everything will take care of itself.”

