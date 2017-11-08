Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt in top 20 in NFL jersey sales

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks with a teammate on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Even though the Houston Texans are falling in the standings, the team is still representing well in merchandise sales. According to Dick’s Sporting Goods, two injured Texans stars rank in the top 20 in NFL jersey sales for the last month.

Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt both remain highly popular despite being lost for the season with knee injuries. Watson ranks No. 16 in the first week following his torn ACL. The dynamic rookie quarterback was well on his way to capturing the Offensive Rookie of the Year and had interjected himself into the MVP conversation with his prolific play.

Watt fell to No. 19. The defensive end has been on the shelf for a month now. Perennially one of the most popular players, Watt spiked even higher thanks to his heroic Hurricane Harvey fundraising over the late summer.

Expanded out from just the past week to the full prior 30 days, Watt is No. 15 and Watson sits at 18.

