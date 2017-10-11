Deshaun Watson honored in Pro Football Hall of Fame already

Oct 8, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

Deshaun Watson is already making a splash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Houston Texans rookie quarterback has been honored for his outstanding performance in Houston’s 57-14 Week 4 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans.

Watson’s cleats he wore in the game have been placed on display at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. His five combined touchdowns tied an NFL rookie record he shares with Fran Tarkenton, whose long and successful career ultimately earned him permanent enshrinement and the gold jacket membership.

Now on display: Cleats @HoustonTexans QB @deshaunwatson wore when he passed for 283 yards, 4 TDs & rushing TD in a 57-14 win against Titans pic.twitter.com/oVEcI0CFQh — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) October 9, 2017

Watson matched the five touchdown output in his next start, the Week 5 loss to Kansas City. His 10 total touchdowns in two weeks is an NFL rookie record. If he keeps it up, this won’t be the only time Watson gets represented in Canton.

