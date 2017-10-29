Deshaun Watson bomb to Will Fuller brings tremendous Twitter response

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dances to music during pregame warm up before a game again the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

Deshaun Watson was knocked during the draft process for lacking arm strength. He made that criticism look laughable on the Texans’ very first drive in Seattle.

Watson found wideout Will Fuller well behind the Seattle defense, thanks in part to an effective play-action fake.

Twitter went crazy with the reaction, almost all of it heaping praise upon the Texans’ rookie passer.

Despite everything that's happened the last 48 hours, Deshaun Watson makes that throw. In Seattle. On the game's opening drive. Rockstar. — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) October 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson cares not for your off the field distractions. He's ballin. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson: Legion of Whom? pic.twitter.com/2phGgeismS — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 29, 2017

Many were also derisive towards the draft critics who questioned Watson’s arm.

WHERE

IS

THE

RADAR GUN — charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 29, 2017

There were a lot of people, even scouts, who someone said DeShaun Watson didn't have a good arm. Bahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/UNFU6XKpDA — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson showing off arm strength on 59-yard bomb. Remember when people thought he wasn't a good QB? That wasn't so smart. #SEAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/pfWnDy7Csw — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) October 29, 2017

At his current rate, Will Fuller will break the NFL single season record for TD receptions ... on his 36th target. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 29, 2017

