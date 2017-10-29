KHOU
Deshaun Watson bomb to Will Fuller brings tremendous Twitter response

Jeff Risdon / Texans Wire , KHOU 4:02 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson was knocked during the draft process for lacking arm strength. He made that criticism look laughable on the Texans’ very first drive in Seattle.

Watson found wideout Will Fuller well behind the Seattle defense, thanks in part to an effective play-action fake.

Twitter went crazy with the reaction, almost all of it heaping praise upon the Texans’ rookie passer.

Many were also derisive towards the draft critics who questioned Watson’s arm.

