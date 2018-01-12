DeAndre Hopkins will miss Pro Bowl with injury

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will skip the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl with a calf injury.

The All-Pro wideout was named to the team earlier this month but will not appear in his second career Pro Bowl.

Hopkins missed the Texans’ season-ending loss to the Colts with the same injury. Missing that game ended his consecutive game streak which began back with his first NFL game as a first-round pick back in 2013.

The Pro Bowl takes place on the Sunday between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. It recently relocated from the longtime home in Hawaii to Orlando. It is not uncommon for players to skip the exhibition game with even minor injuries.

