Dayon Pratt activated, T.J. Daniel cut as Texans make moves

Rookie linebacker Dayon Pratt is now active and ready for action. That’s the main headline from a series of roster moves executed on Thursday by the Texans as they shuffle the deck of undrafted free agents.

Pratt, a lanky OLB from East Carolina, had been on the non-football injury list for the first week of Texans camp in West Virginia.

In other moves, undrafted rookie defensive lineman T.J. Daniel was released. The Oregon product faced long odds at a stacked position group in Houston. The Texans also placed TCU product Deante Gray on injured reserve after he went unclaimed following his injury-related waiving last week. The aspiring return specialist and wideout tore his ACL.

The timing here may or may not be coincidental with the reports of free agent offensive tackle Austin Howard’s visit to Texans camp. The current active roster stands at 89, so there is room for GM Rick Smith to add another player.

