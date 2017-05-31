David Quessenberry returns to field for Texans

Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry made his return to the field this week, his first in three seasons since undergoing cancer treatment. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry made his return to the field this week, his first in three seasons since undergoing cancer treatment.

Quessenberry was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014. He celebrated his end of chemotherapy treatments last month.

After OTAs on Wednesday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien called Quessenberry’s return to football “unprecedented.”

“Can’t say enough about that guy,” O’Brien said. “I mean, to come back from what he’s come back from and to be out here playing football. I mean, I’d go so far as to say that might be unprecedented.”

Quessenberry said it felt amazing to be back on the field with his teammates.

“It’s been a long fight. I’m just blessed to be able to put that behind me and get back to playing football,” he said. It’s like, I wake up and my hands are sore, my neck is sore, my legs are tired and achy and out here sweating the sun and loving every minute of it, every feeling of it, lining up and seeing whoever it is – J.J. (Watt), (Jadeveon) Clowney across. Just being like, ‘This is what you’ve always prayed for. You prayed that you could always come back to this point and now it’s here.’ It’s a blessing for sure. I’m loving it.”

Though he enjoys practicing with his fellow Texans on the field, Quessenberry said he’s most looking forward to facing other teams come the start of next football season.

“I’m having a lot of fun out here in OTAs competing with my teammates but, I don’t know if coach said it but he says it all the time: it’s not real football yet until the pads come on,” he said. “I can’t wait until we get to really hit some people.”

Quessenberry said he’s grateful to be an inspiration to others going through a similar fight.

“When I was going through my fight, you kind of look for people who have overcome it and have gone on to do great things,” he said. “If I can be that for somebody else, I’m happy to be that person. Lucky to be that person.”

