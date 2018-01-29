Could Texans trade for Broncos CB Aqib Talib?

Dec 10, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during the second half against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

When Houston Texans GM Brian Gaine laid out his keys to building the team into a contender, one of his points was to improve Houston’s coverage and vertical defense.

Could a trade for a perennial Pro Bowler be in order to help?

According to veteran beat reporter Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib could be available. Talib has made the last five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

Although Talib has two years left on the six-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2014, Denver is expected to place him on the trading block because of financial considerations.

Talib’s age plays a factor into Denver’s decision. The Broncos have invested heavily at the CB position and Talib is the old man of the group at 32.

The Broncos have two other younger cornerbacks in Chris Harris Jr. ($8.5 million) and Bradley Roby ($8.526 million) scheduled to make a combined $17.026 million in 2018. Talib, who will turn 32 on February 13, is scheduled to make $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.

The Texans have limited draft pick resources to trade, but the team does have the financial ability to accommodate Talib’s contract. Another option would be to wait for the Broncos to release the veteran standout for financial purposes and then sign him.

